Someone Made A Cryptic Addition To Mariah Carey’s Walk Of Fame Star

All along LA's Hollywood Boulevard and surrounding streets lies the Walk of Fame, with celebrity names inside stars on the pavement. Among these celebrities is Mariah Carey, and someone seems to have an issue with that — or at least is ambivalent about it. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ that it reported a vandalism of Carey's star to the police on Sunday. The culprit added a question mark so that it reads "Mariah Carey?" It's not clear what their intention was with that. It seems like they weren't quite sure either. The Hollywood Historic Trust has restored it, but not without a price. The total cost was $1500. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating it as a case of felony vandalism. The Chamber of Commerce told TMZ that an Instagram user took responsibility, but no arrests have been made.
Advertisement