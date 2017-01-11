Story from Pop Culture

This Dog Actually Saying “I Love You” Will Blow Your Mind

Suzannah Weiss
If you've ever argued with someone who didn't believe your dog actually loves you, prepare to be vindicated. In a video shared by People, a husky named Bella repeats her human's "I love you" with a squeaky but nevertheless accurate sound. OK, so maybe she's just being a parrot, but don't we all learn language that way? It doesn't mean she's not being sincere.
Bella's actually not the first husky to do this. Another named Mishka became Internet-famous after wailing "Rie ruv roo" in a 2011 video. We have to say Mishka's the more spirited one, but she had two humans training her, so it's not really a fair competition.
Don't worry, there's a cat who's done this too. But this one's honestly more creepy than cute, so we're not sure what it proves about animals.
