This Dog Actually Saying “I Love You” Will Blow Your Mind

If you've ever argued with someone who didn't believe your dog actually loves you, prepare to be vindicated. In a video shared by People, a husky named Bella repeats her human's "I love you" with a squeaky but nevertheless accurate sound. OK, so maybe she's just being a parrot, but don't we all learn language that way? It doesn't mean she's not being sincere.
Bella's actually not the first husky to do this. Another named Mishka became Internet-famous after wailing "Rie ruv roo" in a 2011 video. We have to say Mishka's the more spirited one, but she had two humans training her, so it's not really a fair competition.
Don't worry, there's a cat who's done this too. But this one's honestly more creepy than cute, so we're not sure what it proves about animals.
