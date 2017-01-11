Gabrielle Union isn't about to sit down and let Hollywood's elite disrespect Black excellence. The star delivered an important message during her Tuesday appearance on The View, calling out Michael Keaton for what she characterized as a "non-apology" following his "Hidden Fences" gaffe. If you missed it, Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton misspoke, combining Hidden Figures and Fences into "Hidden Fences." Both films star a predominantly Black cast. Our Sesali Bowen has a good breakdown of the issue, but it's pretty obvious that mentally combining "the Black movies" is problematic at the very least. Jenna Bush Hager made a prompt, public apology on Today, which was publicly accepted by both Pharrell Williams (to whom she was speaking when she made the error) and Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer.
@JennaBushHager We all make mistakes, hon! Thanks for your apology! #HiddenFigures @TODAYshow— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 9, 2017
Don't worry @JennaBushHager!Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying... ??❤— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 9, 2017
Keaton has remained mostly mum, except for this apology to TMZ. "I'm sorry," he said. "I apologize. I screwed it up." Union judged him less than contrite. “I think their apologies said a lot about what their intentions were,” Union said on The View. “Jenna Bush’s apology, which was widely accepted by the cast of Hidden Figures, and then Michael Keaton’s non-apology spoke volumes and no one has accepted that apology.” Watch her appearance below.
