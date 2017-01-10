This Is Us Will Reveal A Major Jack & Rebecca Moment Tonight

This Is Us is finally returning on Tuesday night after a five-week hiatus. The gut-wrenching winter finale left the fate of fan-favorite Toby (Chris Sullivan) hanging in the balance — virtually assuring every single fan will be tuning in live tonight to see what happens. (Creator Dan Fogelman has assured viewers that they'll find out if Toby lives within the first few minutes.) And, as if we needed anything more to entice us into watching tonight's long-awaited episode, NBC has released a sneak peek at another key scene. The clip brings us to the pivotal moment in time when Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) learn the life-changing news that they are having triplets. (Props to the doctor's clever delivery of the news, by the way.) We saw the emotional night of the triplets' birth in the premiere; this sweet scene takes place months prior to that. A reminder to fans of the show: tonight's episode is airing at 10 p.m. on the East Coast tonight due to President Obama's farewell address at 9 p.m. Fortunately, an Obama speech happens to be literally the only acceptable reason to delay the return of This Is Us.
