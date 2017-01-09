We’re Happy This Is Us Won’t Make Us Wait To Learn Toby’s Fate

This is Us is nearly back after a five-week hiatus and we've bitten our nails down to stumps waiting to know what happened to Toby. If you don't remember, he flew across the country to tell Kate he loved her on Christmas Eve. Everything was going great, complete with mistletoe kiss, until he collapsed on the coffee table and had to be rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, series creator Dan Fogelman won't make us wait before we know whether he lived or died. “We’re not going to drag out Toby’s fate,” Fogelman tells EW. “You find out if he made it in the first five minutes of the episode.” Frankly, TV death has been done to death. The supposedly shocking spectacle of seeing Glenn killed on The Walking Dead or insert-name-here on Game of Thrones no longer has the same shock and awe that it once carried. Nobody doubts This is Us' dramatic chops, and the prospect of the show going into a grief hole isn't exactly a rosy one. And given our current national climate, we can use all the wins we can get. This is Us returns Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Advertisement