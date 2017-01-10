You Won’t Want To Miss This Week’s Full Wolf Moon

Comets and meteor showers have already put on quite the show in the first 10 days of 2017, but we have yet to see the first full moon. That will change tomorrow night, when January's Wolf Moon reaches peak fullness. You'll be able to see what looks like a full moon throughout the night. However, if you want to see it at its fullest, EarthSky advises going outside between midnight and sunrise on January 12. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, Native American tribes named the moon after the hungry wolves that howled during the wintery month, often gathering around villages. The moon has also been called the Old Moon, as well as the Thunder Moon and Hay Moon in the Southern Hemispheres, since it coincides with the summer months there. Sadly, if the name of February's full moon is any indication, winter isn't going anywhere. That moon, which peaks on February 10, is known as the Snow Moon. Cozy up, take in the night light, and dream of warmer days. Want to watch the moon without venturing outdoors? You can catch a livestream at Slooh.com.
