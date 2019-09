It's always a bummer when a solid series with terrific acting and a substantial fan following just doesn't get the network love it deserves — and thus mysteriously leaves our screens far too soon. (We'll never let go, Freaks & Geeks and Good Girls Revolt .) So it's heartening when essentially the opposite occurs: Showtime's hit drama The Affair hasn't even reached its thrilling season 3 finale, and it's already been pre-renewed for season 4, as Deadline reports . If you've been following the series' love trapezoid (comprised of characters played by Ruth Wilson, Dominic West, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson), you know it's currently pretty messy . Season 3's addition of a fifth side to that polygon, played by Irene Jacob, has added to the mire. Is it possible that season 4 will include even more players in the drama? Will we see some sort of resolution? Or has the series actually jumped the shark ? Only time will tell, but at least the network, cast, and fans are on board to find out. Now if we could only get Showtime to buy Good Girls Revolt.