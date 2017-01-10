It's always a bummer when a solid series with terrific acting and a substantial fan following just doesn't get the network love it deserves — and thus mysteriously leaves our screens far too soon. (We'll never let go, Freaks & Geeks and Good Girls Revolt.) So it's heartening when essentially the opposite occurs: Showtime's hit drama The Affair hasn't even reached its thrilling season 3 finale, and it's already been pre-renewed for season 4, as Deadline reports. If you've been following the series' love trapezoid (comprised of characters played by Ruth Wilson, Dominic West, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson), you know it's currently pretty messy. Season 3's addition of a fifth side to that polygon, played by Irene Jacob, has added to the mire. Is it possible that season 4 will include even more players in the drama? Will we see some sort of resolution? Or has the series actually jumped the shark? Only time will tell, but at least the network, cast, and fans are on board to find out. Now if we could only get Showtime to buy Good Girls Revolt.
