The Affair Recap: He’s Gone & He’s Not Coming Back

Noah remembers a few things Helen doesn’t, like the stop he asked her to make on the way out of town at the Gunther family guns & beef jerky store where he talked to his deranged prison guard friend John’s (Brendan Frasier) mother. So when he remembers John visiting him in Helen’s house later, it’s hard for me to tell if that’s a fever dream from an opioid addict going through withdrawals or a real thing that happened. Either way, it’s becoming clear that John is a function of Noah’s inability to deal with his childhood and I’ve done a good job pretending I care about this storyline for at least two sentences, right? Good, let’s move on. One thing this show does an exceptional job with is showing the difference between how Helen sees herself and how others perceive her. Her character, in particular, is fascinating to watch. While she saw herself in this episode as messy and mousy, Noah sees her in a sleek, black turtleneck with perfect hair and seemingly in perfect control of all that happens. She feels like she's biting back her emotions constantly when we see things from her POV, but Noah sees her as icy and resilient. Truly, seeing all the sides of Helen is one of my favorite parts of The Affair. The real disconnect and drama comes, again this week, in the final scene. When Noah recalls having sex with Helen, he remembers something much darker. When she says to him, “I know you,” he objects, yelling at her that she doesn’t as he fucks her. She turns over and cries when they finish. If these two weren’t broken before, surely they’ll come apart now.