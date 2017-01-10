If you're still working your way through some holiday treats that you had the foresight to stock up on, you may want to put them down. On Tuesday, Hostess announced that it is voluntarily recalling some of its holiday Twinkie products due to concerns that they may have been contaminated with salmonella. According to the FDA, Hostess is recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies due to a recall by Blommer Chocolate Company, which supplies the confectionary coating used on the Twinkies. The coating was recalled due to milk powder that may have been contaminated with salmonella. The symptoms of salmonella poisoning involve nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. Symptoms of illness usually last around 4 to 7 days and most people usually recover without treatment. While no illnesses have been reported so far, Hostess is recalling its products as a precaution for consumers. For more information, check out the FDA's announcement. For now, it's probably best to look for something else to satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, Hostess says that the White Peppermint Twinkies were the only product affected, so if you have a particular Twinkie craving, you've still got other flavors to choose from.
Advertisement