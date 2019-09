Jade Roper Has Thoughts About That Bachelor Elimination (Spoilers)

This article contains spoilers from last night's episode of The Bachelor . Read at your own risk. It doesn't sound like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert will be planning double dates with Nick Viall anytime soon. Roper, who found love on Bachelor in Paradise, is defending her best friend , Liz Sandoz, after Viall sent her packing. Sandoz and Viall first met at Roper and Tolbert's wedding. As the show likes to remind viewers every few minutes, the two slept together , but Sandoz declined to give Viall her number afterwards. She later decided to pursue a romance, and, with Roper's encouragement, joined the Bachelor cast. From the start Viall questioned Sandoz's motives, insisting that she had missed opportunities to connect with him outside of the show. Though she made it through the first rose ceremony last week, Sandoz was sent home last night without so much as a second rose ceremony to make it awkward-official. Roper, meanwhile, has been tasked with addressing fans' concerns and critiques. "I respect Liz for what she said during her "break up," she tweeted about her maid of honor's elimination. "Very brave and very vulnerable. #thebachelor"