Jade Roper Has Thoughts About That Bachelor Elimination (Spoilers)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from last night's episode of The Bachelor. Read at your own risk. It doesn't sound like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert will be planning double dates with Nick Viall anytime soon. Roper, who found love on Bachelor in Paradise, is defending her best friend, Liz Sandoz, after Viall sent her packing. Sandoz and Viall first met at Roper and Tolbert's wedding. As the show likes to remind viewers every few minutes, the two slept together, but Sandoz declined to give Viall her number afterwards. She later decided to pursue a romance, and, with Roper's encouragement, joined the Bachelor cast. From the start Viall questioned Sandoz's motives, insisting that she had missed opportunities to connect with him outside of the show. Though she made it through the first rose ceremony last week, Sandoz was sent home last night without so much as a second rose ceremony to make it awkward-official. Roper, meanwhile, has been tasked with addressing fans' concerns and critiques. "I respect Liz for what she said during her "break up," she tweeted about her maid of honor's elimination. "Very brave and very vulnerable. #thebachelor"
She also defended her friend from accusations that she blew her chance with Viall, or that she was on the show for the wrong reasons. "If you all have mean things to say, don't tweet them to me," Roper said. "She's still my best friend and the closest thing I have to a sister."
Roper also stands by her decision to support Sandoz's Bachelor casting. "I encouraged her to go on when I found out she wanted to pursue a second chance with Nick," she explained. "No what-if's left before he finds his wife."
Though Roper makes it clear she's "not mad" at Viall, she did raise a good point. Viall gave Sandoz grief for not making a move outside of the show, but the same was true of his relationship with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Bristowe, you'll remember, decided to give him a second chance, something he didn't extend to Sandoz when the shoe was on the other foot.
We're sure it will all be hammered out during The Women Tell All. In the meantime, guys, now would be an excellent time to ask for Liz's number. "Are you suuuuure you don't want me to call you?"
