Noree Victoria Shares What Happened On That Southwest Flight

"There was a 40-minute delay once we did board. Without explanation, security teams and doctors boarded the aircraft to say that we must get off for 'health reasons.' We later found out that one of the gate crew called the captain and said there's a 'sick family boarding,' and they think we should not fly with them. They would provide no further details. It was so embarrassing and humiliating, and the only statement from the airline was that the captain has the right to delay passengers he feels look unwell. This is without any doctor's examination or input. Simply, an opinion requiring no explanation. We missed our first night at the resort and lost money. It is still hurtful to write about."