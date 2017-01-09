Tom Hiddleston Shared The Sweetest Carrie Fisher Anecdote At The Golden Globes

One of the more delicious parts of awards season is that we have at least a few more opportunities to squeeze anecdotes from celebrities. As actors make the press circuits, they must talk to the press. And, if we, the press, are lucky, they share tales from their decorated lives that we wouldn't otherwise hear. To wit: Tom Hiddleston, fresh off his Golden Globe win for The Night Manager, divulged the sweetest story in the press room at the awards ceremony about the late Carrie Fisher who left us this year. The 35-year-old spent time with Fisher at last year's White House Correspondents Dinner. "[Carrie Fisher] was so funny," he said of the late Hollywood legend. "She insisted, when we were there — she was looking after her dog, Gary, and I was looking after Gary's rubber duck, which was the rubber duck of Princess Leia." From the sound of it, taking care of Gary's rubber Princess Leia toy was a very serious responsibility. And for Hiddleston, it was an honor. Dog toy or no, Princess Leia is still the badass general the British actor knows and loves. Hiddleston also encouraged the press to take this from the late actress: life your life to the fullest. "She has this indomitable spirit that was bigger than the [the White House Correspondents Dinner]. She was such a force for life. I think if we could take anything — a lesson from her — it's just that just to life as fully as we can. To embrace our weaknesses and that very act makes them become strengths."