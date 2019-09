These BFF Texts Show What True Friendship Really Is

If you're looking for advice, someone to vent to, or just some human contact while you're waiting in line for your latte, you probably click over to the thread you share with your BFF . While moms are great for some situations, your S.O. for others, and your coworkers are the ones you'd contact when you just can't deal with deadlines anymore, it's your closest friends that get heart-emoji messages and the first-thing-in-the-morning correspondence that happens when you're still brushing your teeth. No? Just us? Either way, best friends from all over the world are sharing these heartwarming exchanges on Twitter to show just how important these relationships are. The sweet messages, which span simple thank yous and goodnights to declarations of love and cries for help, are making us text our own BFFs and reflect on those moments when we needed them the most. After all, if you're sending messages to someone before you've even had your first coffee of the day, that's a person to be celebrated.