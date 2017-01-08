These BFF Texts Show What True Friendship Really Is

Christopher Luu
Photographed by Erin Yamagata.
If you're looking for advice, someone to vent to, or just some human contact while you're waiting in line for your latte, you probably click over to the thread you share with your BFF. While mums are great for some situations, your S.O. for others, and your coworkers are the ones you'd contact when you just can't deal with deadlines anymore, it's your closest friends that get heart-emoji messages and the first-thing-in-the-morning correspondence that happens when you're still brushing your teeth. No? Just us? Either way, best friends from all over the world are sharing these heartwarming exchanges on Twitter to show just how important these relationships are. The sweet messages, which span simple thank yous and goodnights to declarations of love and cries for help, are making us text our own BFFs and reflect on those moments when we needed them the most. After all, if you're sending messages to someone before you've even had your first coffee of the day, that's a person to be celebrated.
A good night and a good morning? Extra sweet.
A picture is worth 1,000 words, but one from your BFF is worth way, way more.
BFFs are there through technical difficulties.
And other kinds of difficulties, too.
A BFF has your back, no questions asked.
Most of all, they know when to take things out of a thread and into real life.
