Country singer Jessie James Decker posted a bikini photo of herself last week that proudly highlights a feature of women's post-baby bodies: loose skin on the abdomen that doesn't necessarily go away with diet and exercise. "Just another day in paradise!!! #icetea #kittenishsuit#comingsoon #loosemommyskin," she wrote of the photo, which appears to be promoting the bikini, part of her Kittenish clothing line. Most of us wouldn't have noticed said "loose mommy skin" if she hadn't hashtagged it, but the comment drew the attention of other mothers following her.
"I just had a baby 4 months ago and these last 10 pounds have been weighing heavy on me and time to work out is non existent," wrote danielle51786. "Thank you for making me feel better being the best mom is priority. Everything else can wait." Others cheered on the notion that this was a badge of honor. "I was always self conscious about my stomach until AFTER I had my son," commented kyndra.noelle. "Haha. Now it's flat with loose skin and little white stretch marks, but I think it's so beautiful now." Critics were out there too, of course, as a few offered unsolicited advice on exercise and surgery, and others noted that Decker's flat abs couldn't compare to their own loose skin. Decker has two children, 2-year-old Vivianne and 1-year-old Eric, with husband Eric Decker of the New York Jets, She's shared her natural diet tips with People and posted workouts online. Bravo to Decker for also helping women celebrate that they're not made of elastic.
