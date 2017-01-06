Remember When Kim Kardashian Copied Phyllis From The Office’s Style?

The Office remains one of the most iconic work place comedies of all-time. There was Michael Scott and his total Michael Scottisms. Jim and Pam and their adorable romance. And, of course, who can forget Dwight? But one of the most beloved characters to come from the series was Phyllis, the kind-hearted den mother of Dunder Mifflin. Phyllis as a character, who was played by real-life Phyllis Smith, was a woman of patience, kindness, and, style worthy of a Kardashian. Seriously — she wore the same outfit as Kim Kardashian in an episode of the show as pointed out by Twitter user skaime. The eagle-eyed Kardashian and Office fan made the mind-blowing observation after seeing both Phyllis and Kim rocking the same exact beach cover-up. Kim, at a beach party in California. Phyllis, in Scranton, PA.
Advertisement
yall Kim K wore the same thing Phyllis wore at Robert California's pool party pic.twitter.com/jKQ3qaLLJN— sadta claus (@skaime_) December 31, 2016
L-O-fucking-L. Someone asked the Twitter user how she made the connection. She answered back that she had been playing Kardashian's app and realized the printed frock looked familiar.
playing that Kim K super star game it was one of the outfits and it looked familiar af https://t.co/58xZHNYPpE— sadta claus (@skaime_) January 6, 2017
Congrats on the best discovery of the year. I only wish The Office was still on so we could see Phyllis rock some Yeezy Season 4.
Advertisement