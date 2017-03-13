Sometimes I lay awake at night wondering if I would have the balls to do what Carrie Mathison does: "Did I miss my calling as an overseas CIA operative?""(Probably not.)
Other times I contemplate Saul Berenson's eyebrows (so lush, so expressive), and whether Peter Quinn's abs or jawline are better chiseled. (It's a tie.)
But in all seriousness, it's a mighty challenge to predict what the hell is going to happen next on the twisty thriller starring Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, and Rupert Friend.
What makes Homeland an especially interesting show to theorize about is its history of deriving key themes and plot-points from the headlines. And this season's focus on domestic counter-terrorism — it's successes and failures — couldn't be more prescient.
Season six of Homeland brings us back to Washington, D.C. and New York City, where 9/11 incited the War on Terror that we're still fighting today — overseas and at home. Zeroing in on the latter front means examining both sides of the same coin: The law enforcement agencies battling homegrown radical terrorists to protect our country, and — in a fascinating move for the show — the resulting desecration of the very civil liberties our country is supposed to hold sacred. Oh, and they still somehow managed to elect a female president.
