Homeland is sending Carrie Mathison to New York City in season 6. Specifically, to Brooklyn — and we're petrified by how real this is going to make the show feel.
The trailer for season 6 starts with a creepy cover of Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight." Things only get more uncomfortable from there.
USA Today explains that Carrie, who left government service to work for a foundation offering aid to Muslims living in the U.S., is living in Brooklyn with her child. This season apparently will take place between Election Day in November and the presidential inauguration in January. So is Carrie going to save us from Trump? That would be awesome.
The series returns in January.
