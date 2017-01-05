For those of you unfamiliar with what the hell "sous vide" means, it refers to a culinary technique where food is sealed in an air-tight container and then cooked within a temperature controlled water bath. Which basically means your food undergoes a spa treatment before gracing your stomach. The trendy new breakfast bites (you get two bites per order) will be made with cage-free eggs in two flavors: Bacon & Gruyere or Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper. The first incorporates Monterey Jack cheese, aged Gruyere, and a layer of Applewood-smoked bacon. And the second is made with a mix of cottage and Monterey Jack cheese along with spinach and fire-roasted red peppers. We were lucky enough to grab a preview-taste of these little sous for breakfast this a.m. — and folks, they more than delivered on the light, fluffy, and packed with savory flavor front. So starting on January 10 you can snag your very own sous vide a la Starbucks at participating locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Until then, we'll be dreaming of the egg baths out there prepping our fancy-fast breakfasts to be.