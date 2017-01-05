Hot Topic Just Became The Coolest Store In The Mall Again

Studded belts, stretchy chokers, and Simple Plan t-shirts can only mean one thing: You're standing in a Hot Topic store. Or at least that's what it used to mean, back in 2004. And while, sure, the mall store for Goth-lite kids still has all the merch you'll need for your summer at the Warped Tour, it shockingly has a whole lot more to offer, too.
We're talking a beauty section filled with everything you need to add some edge to your look. The store's got its own exclusive beauty line — aptly named Blackheart — along with some other crazy-affordable options, like L.A. Girls. In fact, just about every product stays under the $10 mark.
You know what this means, don't you? It's time to put on your “Free Weezy” tee, grab your wallet-on-a-chain, and head on over to Hot Topic. Oh, and you might want to wear earplugs — we hear the Metallica blares loud in there.