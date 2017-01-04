Kat Von D Has A Private Beauty Club — & There’s One Major Perk

There are plenty of reasons to join a beauty membership club. For starters, the rewards are second to none. (At CVS, you can score free cash just for making a purchase; Ulta's points system knocks off a few bucks after you reach a certain number.) And, as of today, there's another brand that's offering exclusive deals to loyal customers: Kat Von D Beauty. And its monthly Everlasting Flash Program comes with one really cool perk.
On the first Wednesday of every month for the entire year, you'll be able to shop never-before-seen liquid lipstick shades before they launch, starting at 12 pm EST — for a full 48 hours before anyone else. "I make a point to share the news of upcoming launches as soon as I can on social media, so it was a natural next step to actually make these sneak peeks shoppable," Von D said in a press release. To kick off the launch, the brand is offering one brand-new, nude lipstick color from its spring collection called Sanctuary, shown here, for $20. But you'll want to act fast — the preview expires after 48 hours, and if you miss out, you won't be able to officially snag the product until February. Then make sure you sign up here for the newsletter to stay in the loop on future deals. And since the club is completely free to join, you can rest assured knowing your money will only go where your mouth is.
