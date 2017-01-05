This Might Be The Best Day Of The Year To Find Love

If one of your 2017 resolutions was to dive into the dating pool, then there's one day in particular you might want to look out for when it comes to love. According to Tinder, the first Sunday of each new year typically sees the highest amount of swiping following an influx of new users on January 1st. This year, "Dating Sunday" falls on January 8th, so there are only a few days left to put the finishing touches on your spanking new profile — or bring your old one out of retirement. "With the close of one year comes new beginnings in the next, and during the last few weeks of the year, people often take time to reflect on their accomplishments, failures, as well as reassess how to improve their lives in the New Year — especially in the romance category," explains Tinder sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino. On last year's Dating Sunday, there was a 10% increase in matches compared to the last Sunday in January, and high usage on the first day of 2017 means the people at Tinder expect a 12% boost in those numbers this year. Who benefits the most from these statistics? Tinder reports that users in London see the highest number of swipes on Dating Sunday, followed by Sao Paulo, New York, Stockholm, and Chicago. But really, you can't go wrong in any city if you don't have to leave your couch to do it. And if you're not a Tinder person, Match.com expects to see similar success on January 8th, with the company reporting an expected 42% spike in new users coming to the site. This is right in the middle of Match's "Peak Season," when they normally see around 50 million messages sent and one million dates enjoyed (or endured). "The new year is the perfect time to find love, because so many singles are feeling refreshed and ready to put themselves out there," adds Dr. Carbino. With that in mind, go forth and swipe. And swipe and swipe and swipe.