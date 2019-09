It’s The End Of An Era: The Tower Of Terror Closes At Disneyland

It's not just that it's a great ride, because it is. Even my dad, who hates waiting in line and theme parks and who would rather just watch YouTube videos, loves it. And because it's so tall, visitors to the Disneyland Resort and California Adventure can see the tower from just about anywhere. You can even see it when you're not in the parks, because it's one of the tallest buildings in all of Anaheim. You can see it while you're stuck in traffic on the 5 freeway, beckoning you to ditch your day's plans and fall to a fictional doom instead. The Tower has become an icon for many. For me, it's a symbol of super-hot summers, escaping the grind of finals and smoothies for a quick respite, and a way to feel totally weightless for a few seconds. Plus, I grabbed a churro every time I stepped through the park's gates, so that's a plus, too. Today, riders ascended the elevators for the very last time . The lines were three-plus hours again. Goodbyes are always tough, but spirits seemed high for those waiting for their go on the Tower. While the ride lives on at Disney World in Florida (the original), Tokyo DisneySea, and Disneyland Paris, SoCal's Disney fans have had this stalwart for the last 13 years, so it's tough to let things go. And while we all wait for the reveal of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which I'm sure will be amazing (it's basically the same elevator-drop ride), we'll be looking at the Tower and remembering those three-minute rides into the Twilight Zone.