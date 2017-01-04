Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Fashion Moment Of 2016

They say beauty is pain. Back in May, Kylie Jenner proved that when she posted snaps showing her scratched legs and bruised feet after the Met Gala. The culprit? A Balmain dress and shoes that certainly stole the spotlight, but made her a casualty of haute couture. "When ur dress made you bleed and ur feet are purple," she wrote at the time. Maybe she's blocked the memory of that pain, because the youngest Kardashian just chose that particular look as her favorite fashion moment of 2016. In an Instagram post, Jenner shared a video of that night, proclaiming it "my favorite 2016 moment."
The metallic dress, which featured nude panels, heavy embroidery, Balmain's trademark strong shoulders, and an apparently razor-sharp chain fringe, was special for many reasons. It was custom made for Jenner by Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing and it was the very first time she graced the Met Gala's storied steps. As a proud member of the #BalmainArmy, Jenner's worn the Parisian label many times since, but when you literally bleed for fashion, it makes for an unforgettable moment.
