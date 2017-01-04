Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Fashion Moment Of 2016

The metallic dress, which featured nude panels, heavy embroidery, Balmain's trademark strong shoulders, and an apparently razor-sharp chain fringe, was special for many reasons. It was custom made for Jenner by Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing and it was the very first time she graced the Met Gala's storied steps. As a proud member of the #BalmainArmy, Jenner's worn the Parisian label many times since, but when you literally bleed for fashion, it makes for an unforgettable moment.