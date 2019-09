Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite Fashion Moment Of 2016

They say beauty is pain. Back in May Kylie Jenner proved that when she posted snaps showing her scratched legs and bruised feet after the Met Gala. The culprit? A Balmain dress and shoes that certainly stole the spotlight, but made her a casualty of haute couture. "When ur dress made you bleed and ur feet are purple," she wrote at the time. Maybe she's blocked the memory of that pain, because the youngest Kardashian just chose that particular look as her favorite fashion moment of 2016. In an Instagram post, Jenner shared a video of that night, proclaiming it "my favorite 2016 moment."