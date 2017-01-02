The Bachelor and body art have a sordid history. The show can't seem to decide if it loves tattoos or eschews those who have them. Many of the contestants come decorated with their own ink, but the show rarely addresses the tats (except for one instance, but we'll get to that later.)
On the flip side, the series seems a little fascinated with the permanent ink. Many of season 21's contestants were asked in their initial interviews if they had any tattoos. Most of the tattooed ladies included in their responses that they were in the process of getting their tattoos removed. This is, of course, their prerogative. But isn't ogling their ink half the fun?
I would wager that 10 of those 30 women vying for Nick Viall's heart have tattoos. I can back that up — a Pew Research Study from 2010 stated that 38% of millennials aged 18-29 have at least one tattoo. That sweet demo cohort is the primary group from which the franchise pulls its talent. So, like it or not, contestants on the show are bound to have a few tattoos. In fact, almost one in four will have a tattoo if the study holds true. (More than likely, the odds have increased, upping the likelihood to one in three.) Ahead, find the most notable tattoos that have appeared on The Bachelor franchise throughout history.
