We're Not Sure How To Feel About This Very Weird Kissing Simulator

Long-distance relationships are difficult. Time differences and busy schedules can make connecting with a significant other who is miles away challenging. Even if you happen to be a veritable sexting expert, it's hard not to miss tangible physical intimacy. That's where the Kissenger, a.k.a. "the world's first mobile kiss messenger," wants to enter the picture.
Created by researchers from the Imagineering Lab at City University London, the newly prototyped Kissenger device is an iOS phone plugin that claims to mimic a real kiss using pressure sensors and actuators. That's closed-mouth kisses only, friends; no tongue action is available for now. But, of course, feel free to use your imagination.
The Kissenger, which is also a messaging app, uses these sensors to measures the pressure on different parts of the sender’s lips and then replicates that exact pressure on the recipient’s Kissenger. The gadget itself plugs into your mobile device’s headphone jack and its "lip" is made of silicon. Sexy, sexy silicon.
Another idea for your phone-sex playbook, perhaps?
