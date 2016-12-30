This Arkansas Teacher Resigned After Posting Racist Comments About The Obamas

You would think that everyone would know by now that what you post on social media can have serious consequences. But one Arkansas high school teacher proves that, apparently, some people haven't gotten the memo yet.
On Christmas Eve, Trent Bennett posted some racist comments about President Obama and his wife Michelle on a local TV station Facebook page, KATV reported.
The Malvern School District confirms they are investigating teacher, Trent Bennett's Facebook posts. pic.twitter.com/TTnGihQ2Wi— Sarafina Brooks (@KATVSarafina) December 27, 2016
In the comments, the Malvern High School teacher referred to FLOTUS as "Michelle Obummer... America's First Chimp." He also added he was glad to see "that nasty chimp and her spider monkey hubby gone for good."
In a statement posted on the school's Facebook page, administrators said that the school district "became aware of what appears to be a social media post by a district employee on his personal account that was inappropriate, insensitive, and used racially charged rhetoric. In no way are these posts reflective of the District."
Bennett's resignation was accepted by the school's board members during a special meeting on Thursday, KATV reported.
"I would like to issue an apology for the outrage and hurt feelings caused by these comments," Bennett said in a statement to KATV. "I acknowledge that they were disrespectful and offensive."
This is not the first time an employee has been caught in hot water over racist comments regarding the first family. A couple of weeks ago, a nonprofit director came under fire after calling Michelle Obama an "ape in heels," and ended up losing her job.
The president has also been outspoken about the racism he has faced during his eight years in office.
"I think there’s a reason attitudes about my presidency among whites in Northern states are very different from whites in Southern states,” he told CNN's Fareed Zakaria earlier this month, and asked rhetorically, "Are there folks whose primary concern about me has been that I seem foreign ― the other? Are those who champion the birther movement feeding off of bias? Absolutely."
