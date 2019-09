This Arkansas Teacher Resigned After Posting Racist Comments About The Obamas

Bennett's resignation was accepted by the school's board members during a special meeting on Thursday, KATV reported "I would like to issue an apology for the outrage and hurt feelings caused by these comments," Bennett said in a statement to KATV . "I acknowledge that they were disrespectful and offensive."This is not the first time an employee has been caught in hot water over racist comments regarding the first family. A couple of weeks ago, a nonprofit director came under fire after calling Michelle Obama an "ape in heels," and ended up losing her job.The president has also been outspoken about the racism he has faced during his eight years in office."I think there’s a reason attitudes about my presidency among whites in Northern states are very different from whites in Southern states,” he told CNN's Fareed Zakaria earlier this month, and asked rhetorically, "Are there folks whose primary concern about me has been that I seem foreign ― the other? Are those who champion the birther movement feeding off of bias? Absolutely."