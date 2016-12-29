A fan-made a star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood's Walk of Fame and it's a small light in a dark few days for Fisher and her family. Fisher died Tuesday at 60, followed a day later by mother Debbie Reynolds.
"Carrie Fisher," the star reads, "May The Force Be With You Always Hope"
Hollywood Reporter reporter Ryan Parker spotted the star, noting that people questioned why Fisher didn't have her own star already. The scene was legitimately touching, with people gathering around the star and even leaving flowers to commemorate Fisher's passing.
More than anything, people are shocked and a little pissed Carrie Fisher doesn't have an official Star already. pic.twitter.com/xYABNda0Q3— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 28, 2016
Of course, she probably doesn't because of the absurd process by which Hollywood stars are born. We think of the stars as recognitions of merit, and they sort of are, but they also require the recipient or a backer to pay $30,000 to the Hollywood Historic Trust. Half of that money is dedicated to maintaining the Walk of Fame, the other half goes to the creation and maintenance of the star itself.
As a member in good standing of Hollywood royalty, it seems in character for Fisher not to care about the minor boost such a star would provide.
Now that we're saying that, the star will probably pop up in a few months' time.
Watch video below.
The scene at Carrie Fisher's fan-made star on the Walk of Fame (via @TheRyanParker) https://t.co/bD5mpKZFtQ pic.twitter.com/1YebE4063J— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 28, 2016
