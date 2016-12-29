Most of the time, skincare feels like one giant experiment involving expensive creams and scrubs that will maybe, or maybe not, get to the root of those pesky pimples. Now, you can trade all that in for two expensive gadgets that will give you exactly what you need: answers, courtesy of Samsung.
Vocativ reports that the South Korean technology giant will introduce two new beauty-focused products at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Showcase next month. The first is called the Lumini, which will send pictures of your skin to the Lumini app on your phone to be processed. Here it will detect pimples, freckles, increased pores, wrinkles, redness, and sebum. It will also recommend products and dermatologists for fighting off these issues.
The second product, the S-Skin, is even more involved. Its sensors measure skin hydration, redness, and melanin and deliver wavelengths of LED light to the skin. It also syncs with eye and skin patches that deploy nanotech "microneedles" to promote firming, lifting, and whitening, among other things. You can watch it in action below.
The U.S. launch date and prices for the product are still unknown, but it's probably safe to start saving up now. Let's just hope these ones don't explode.
