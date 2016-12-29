Kylie Jenner Drops Knowledge About Best 2016 Poses, Lighting

Of all the attacks on media both real and fake, the one that sticks the most is laziness. Providing context is hard work, verifying sources is hard work, and identifying the latest in celebrity news and fashion trends is darn near impossible. Luckily, we're able to do all three.
So we have to applaud hard work when we see it. Kylie Jenner's app and website featured a post about her favorite poses and lighting for 2016. Surely, this queen of social media, she of 82 million Instagram followers, has some insight. Maybe she won't divulge her favorite content strategy, or best practices for cross-platform synergy, but she could drop a morsel of knowledge for her paying fans. Right?
"I feel like this year is really about..." Jenner said in a video. "The year of just realizing stuff."
Indeed. Her two big revelations are here. The vague arm raise. And "shadows."
Here's the vague arm raise. Her arm is sort of, like, up. Halfway.
Ok, got it? Good. Here's "shadows."
We look forward to 2017, the theme of which we don't even dare hazard a guess.
