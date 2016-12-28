President Obama is finishing his term on a high note, being named the most admired man of 2016.
According to a new poll released by Gallup on Wednesday, 22% of the Americans surveyed named Obama as the man they most admire in the world.
Those surveyed were asked an open-ended question: Name the man, living anywhere in the world, whom you admire the most.
President-elect Donald Trump was a close runner-up, with 15% of respondents mentioning him.
In the survey, 50% of Democrats chose Obama, while only 34% of Republicans named Trump as the man they most admired.
It's the ninth consecutive time Obama has scored the title, according to Gallup. However, this is the first time there's been such a narrow margin between him and the second pick.
In the same poll, respondents also named Hillary Clinton the most admired woman of 2016. This is the 15th consecutive year she got the title, and her 21st time overall. She got 12% of the votes, followed by first lady Michelle Obama, who was mentioned by 8% of those surveyed.
