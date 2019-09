President Obama is finishing his term on a high note, being named the most admired man of 2016.According to a new poll released by Gallup on Wednesday, 22% of the Americans surveyed named Obama as the man they most admire in the world.Those surveyed were asked an open-ended question: Name the man, living anywhere in the world, whom you admire the most.President-elect Donald Trump was a close runner-up, with 15% of respondents mentioning him. In the survey , 50% of Democrats chose Obama, while only 34% of Republicans named Trump as the man they most admired.It's the ninth consecutive time Obama has scored the title, according to Gallup . However, this is the first time there's been such a narrow margin between him and the second pick.In the same poll, respondents also named Hillary Clinton the most admired woman of 2016 . This is the 15th consecutive year she got the title, and her 21st time overall. She got 12% of the votes, followed by first lady Michelle Obama, who was mentioned by 8% of those surveyed.