30 Things We're Letting Go Of Before 2017

New Year's resolutions are more a source of dread than they are a helpful tool for self-improvement. That's why, as 2016 comes to a close, we're taking a different approach to the clean slate that comes with a new year. Rather than ask our readers to commit to some ambitious and complicated plan, we asked them something simpler: "What do you want to let go of before 2017?"
From those who wish to distance themselves from sources of negativity to those who plan on showing themselves more love and acceptance, the responses we received were overwhelmingly positive. This actually reflects how people in general feel about the coming year, too. In an Associated Press-Times Square Alliance poll, more than half of Americans said they believe things will get better in 2017.
Whether you're pro- or anti-resolutions, there are always smaller things you can leave behind to make next year better than the last. If you're hoping to make a fresh start but want some inspiration, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite readers' responses.
Click through to find out what our readers want to leave behind in 2016. Feel free to share your own plans for 2017 in the comments.
