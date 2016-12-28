The Kardashian-Jenner clan may be excellent at self-promotion, but this holiday season they were focused on giving back — a gesture that's pretty routine for this family.
As reported by People, the Kardashian-Jenners decided to give the gift of food to people in need this Christmas. Led by Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, the family donated 100 gourmet meals to be given out to people in need on Skid Row, through the humanitarian organization Red Eye.
However, don't expect the family to broadcast their holiday donation to the world: While they may share a great deal of their lives on social media, the Kardashian-Jenners prefer to keep their humanitarian efforts quiet. The official Instagram page for Red Eye, which is run by the organization's executive director Justin Mayo, explained how the reality stars donated the food without press or fanfare.
"Got a Christmas call from Jenner / Kardashian Home saying they wanted to donate some food... 100 gourmet chef prepared meals for those on Skid Row. No publicity. No press release. Simply an amazing family loving their city. They had no clue I'd post this but I felt people should see this side of their hearts."
Got a Christmas call from Jenner / Kardashian Home saying they wanted to donate some food... 100 gourmet chef prepared meals for those on Skid Row. No publicity. No press release. Simply an amazing family loving their city. They had no clue I'd post this but I felt people should see this side of their hearts. Thank you @coreygamble @krisjenner @kendalljenner @kyliejenner @kimkardashian @kanyewest @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @robkardashian
According to Mayo, this wasn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has made a donation through Red Eye. In a statement to People, Mayo claimed that the family is actually quite charitable, but always quiet about their efforts.
“This is not even close to the first time they have contributed to those on Skid Row or the kids Red Eye mentors every week in Watts over the past 10 years,” said Mayo. He also pointed to an instance when the family donated over $50,000 worth of products to be used in Red Eye's Mothers Day Makeovers on Skid Row event, which pampers impoverished women living in the area.
One explanation for why the stars prefer to keep the good work they do on the down low may have to do with the influence of Robert Kardashian, the late father of the Kardashian children and Kris' ex-husband. During her speech at the Angel Ball in New York City last month, at which Kris, Khloé, and Kourtney presented the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation with a $250,000 check, Kris revealed that her ex taught his family about the importance of giving back silently.
"One of the things [Robert] used to teach me and passed down to our children was about philanthropy and about giving and about doing it diligently, constantly, joyfully, and generously... He taught me and them that no matter what you do in life... you give back and you do it without saying a word."
Keeping their work with humanitarian organizations private may be the very reason some people assume that these reality stars don't give back. However, doing so is also the purest way to give to charity: It's proof that these celebrities do good work not for the accolades, but so the work gets done. Next time we question the Kardashian-Jenners about the benefits they provide society, we should remember that this is one aspect of their lives they prefer to keep under the radar.
