Got a Christmas call from Jenner / Kardashian Home saying they wanted to donate some food... 100 gourmet chef prepared meals for those on Skid Row. No publicity. No press release. Simply an amazing family loving their city. They had no clue I'd post this but I felt people should see this side of their hearts. Thank you @coreygamble @krisjenner @kendalljenner @kyliejenner @kimkardashian @kanyewest @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @robkardashian

A photo posted by Justin Mayo (@redeyeinc) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:18pm PST