Planning for the new year can be a stress-filled situation, with a capital S — make that two capital S's. We always seem to find ourselves struggling last-minute with the deeply troubling questions of what to wear, where to go, and finally what the hell to eat. So, if you're looking to take some S's out of your NYE situations this year, then we're here to offer some simplifications in the food department.
Check out these 10 festive, delicious, and (best of all) easy recipes for your 2017 New Year's Eve bash. Now, if we could only decide on what to wear...
Get the party started off right with a sparkly, bubbly Champagne Jell-O shot.
2. New Year's Crescent Dippers
Puppy chow is delicious — and thanks to a little edible glitter, it's now NYE ready.
4. Antipasto Skewers
Keep things clean and classy with these easy mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, and prosciutto skewers.
5. Balsamic Beef Crostini With Herbed Cheese & Arugula
Treat your NYE party guests to their very own Champagne cake, on a stick.
7. Crab Imperial Appetizer
These fancy Crab Imperial bites take only 45 minutes to whip up.
8. Honey-Drizzled Cranberry Brie Pastry Braid
This pastry braid is not only beautiful to look at, it's also filled with Brie — so, a win-win.
9. Cranberry Sorbet Champagne Floats
Skip the communal dip bowl and opt for these individual cups with a crunch.
