The Bachelor may not always give fans true love, but it's certainly brought us more than a few bundles of joy. This includes Bachelor alums Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders who welcomed a baby boy right after the holiday.
According to Us Weekly, Carter James was born December 27, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. The little boy was named for Lueders' dad, Brian Carter Lueders, who passed away in December 2015.
The couple are already parents to five-year-old son Noah Theodore and daughter two-year-old daughter Charlotte Jean.
With the newest addition to their family, Lueders and Csincsak made Bachelor history becoming the first couple to have three kids from the show.
"We're super grateful," Csincsak told Us, adding "We're the only people to ever do that, so I feel proud of everything that we've been through and the journey. I feel blessed to have a beautiful wife and three beautiful children all from the show. It's pretty awesome."
In 2008, Csincsak appeared on season 4 of Bachelorette receiving the final rose from DeAnna Pappas. The two would split four months after the finale aired. Lueders was looking to win the heart of season 13 Bachelor Jason Mesnick in 2009, but was eliminated in the first week.
While their reality show loves weren't meant to be, the Bachelor did end up bringing the couple together. The two met in 2010 at a Bachelor event Csincsak was hosting.
Lueders and Csincsak aren't the only Bachelor couple to welcome a new baby this year. Bachelorette alums J.P. and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum had their first baby girl, while the Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici had their first baby boy.
