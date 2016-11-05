If you're a fan of the reality-TV series The Bachelorette, we're willing to bet that there is no success story you love quite like the one between J.P. and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum. The couple met on the seventh season of The Bachelorette and married on live TV back in December 2012. Most recently, the pair welcomed a second baby into their family.
Rosenbaum told People that both mother and daughter are doing well and are happy and healthy. Their baby daughter is named Essex Reese Rosenbaum and will go by the nickname "Essie," because what could be cuter? The couple confirmed Essie was born on Friday, November 4 in Miami. Essie weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Rosenbaum told People that both mother and daughter are doing well and are happy and healthy. Their baby daughter is named Essex Reese Rosenbaum and will go by the nickname "Essie," because what could be cuter? The couple confirmed Essie was born on Friday, November 4 in Miami. Essie weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Advertisement
Already has me wrapped around her little finger. I'm in trouble! #EssieLove https://t.co/xxc2CPuZF8— J.P. Rosenbaum (@JP_Rosenbaum) November 4, 2016
Essie is the little sister of the couple's son, Fordham Rhys, who is now 2 years old. We'll be keeping our eyes out for more adorable family photos.
Advertisement