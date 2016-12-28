Taylor Lautner and Ariana Grande are supporting their Scream Queens co-star after the death of her mother Carrie Fisher.
Billie Lourd, who plays Chanel No. 3 on Fox's horror-comedy, has already received lots of support from her co-stars on social media following the Star Wars actress' passing. Lea Michele, who has played the villainous Hester on the series since season 1, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrays Chanel rival Dean Munsch, sent sweet messages to Lourd via Instagram.
Though Grande only worked with Lourd on the first season as the quickly axed Chanel No. 2, it's clear from the singer's Instagram caption that the two remained close. The pop star shared kind words with Lourd during her difficult time, writing: "i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family."
Lautner, who joined the cast in season 2 as the mysterious Dr. Cassidy Cascade, also took the time to share his support. The Twilight actor was rumored to be dating Lourd after their fellow co-star Keke Palmer posted a Snapchat picture of the two kissing, and the pair definitely appear close given their constant presence on Lautner's Instagram. However, his most recent post was all about sending his love and support Lourd's way.
"This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. [heart emoji] me."
In the wake of such a devastating loss, it's heartwarming to see Lourd receiving so much support during this challenging time.
