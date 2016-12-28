Although Netflix is getting all the new Disney releases, fans of the classic animation were left out in the cold. Until now. Deadline writes that Hulu has acquired exclusive streaming rights to more than 50 classic Disney features in a multi-year deal.
Those movies will include The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act, and Air Bud. You'll also be able to stream new classics like Lilo & Stitch, Tarzan, The Emperor’s New Groove, Muppet Treasure Island, and The Princess and the Frog.
“The Disney brand is synonymous with beloved movies that the whole family can enjoy,” Hulu Head of Content Craig Erwich tells Deadline. “Expanding our offering of top-rated kids and family programming has been a top priority for us, and we know viewers will love watching these films over and over again on our service.”
Disney movies are uniquely rewatchable. Hulu has established itself as the home for longtime favorites like Seinfeld, although it lags behind Amazon and Netflix in original content and has seen its Criterion Collection depart for another service. So the move makes sense, and we can't wait to watch the movies on our cell phones instead of talking to people at parties.
Also, Disney is a Hulu co-owner and has a deal to send Disney Channel originals to the service.
Those movies will include The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act, and Air Bud. You'll also be able to stream new classics like Lilo & Stitch, Tarzan, The Emperor’s New Groove, Muppet Treasure Island, and The Princess and the Frog.
“The Disney brand is synonymous with beloved movies that the whole family can enjoy,” Hulu Head of Content Craig Erwich tells Deadline. “Expanding our offering of top-rated kids and family programming has been a top priority for us, and we know viewers will love watching these films over and over again on our service.”
Disney movies are uniquely rewatchable. Hulu has established itself as the home for longtime favorites like Seinfeld, although it lags behind Amazon and Netflix in original content and has seen its Criterion Collection depart for another service. So the move makes sense, and we can't wait to watch the movies on our cell phones instead of talking to people at parties.
Also, Disney is a Hulu co-owner and has a deal to send Disney Channel originals to the service.
Advertisement