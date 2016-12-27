This Woman Does Her Makeup In The Hospital For The Most Inspiring Reason

When we’re not feeling well, the last thing we can muster up is the energy to get all dolled up — and we love all things beauty. But as one cancer fighter has discovered, a done-up face can help make a big difference. Because doing makeup between chemo treatments has not only helped 22-year-old Amanda Ramirez look cute, it’s also helped make her feel stronger in her fight.
As Yahoo Beauty reports, Ramirez was diagnosed with stage-3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma this summer. Rather than retreat from social media, the medium where many people present their most perfect selves, Ramirez has chosen to document her battle on Instagram — all while staying true to her glam sense of style. That means posting shots taken mid-treatment or with her oncologist, with a full face of makeup and rocking the hell out of a shaved head.
“I’ve always been a makeup enthusiast,” the Compton, CA, resident and body-confidence advocate told the publication. “I began learning makeup on my own at the age of 19, and ever since then I fell in love with the art of beauty. I was definitely like this prior to the cancer, and it’s helped me immensely with dealing with my treatment. When you look beautiful, you feel beautiful.”
The meticulous makeup Ramirez has created gives her a fierce edge. She's beautiful and inspired, not a victim. What’s more, her images are bolstered by thoughtful and uplifting videos like this one, in which she shares her secrets to maintaining positivity in the face of adversity. Ramirez is giving cancer (and our Instagram feeds) a whole new face: one that’s powerful, vibrant, and positive. Who wouldn’t want to follow?
