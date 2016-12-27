Story from Sex

This Woman Won Her Breakup In The Best Way After Her Fiancé Dumped Her Via Text

Sara Coughlin
Brenna Clanton's experience with heartbreak may be a cautionary tale for anyone thinking about breaking up with their partner via text message right before a major holiday, but it's also a story of triumph.

While attending last night's Cowboy's game, Clanton proudly displayed a sign that read: "My fiancé dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas." Luckily, journalist Alex McDaniel captured the moment and tweeted the above photo of Clanton.

Sure, this is one of those pictures that speaks volumes, but McDaniel provided a little more context in her tweet: "Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine."

We may never know what led to the breakup, but we do know that karma works in very mysterious (and satisfying) ways. Not only did Clanton manage to make a joke out of the unfortunate situation, but she ended up getting a ton of support from sympathetic people on the internet:
As breakup-filled as the holiday season can be, sometimes things work out for the better. Or, at least, sometimes scorned women get a barrage of support from the internet to cushion the pain.
