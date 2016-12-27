Having been in the public eye, playing herself, since high school, Kristin Cavallari has probably developed a bit of a thick skin when it comes to people's comments. She recently told People that she gets bullied online every day. She sounds philosophical about it, but...ouch.
"People always say stuff to me on Instagram, and you just have to remember that people who are going to comment [stuff like that], they’re obviously coming from an insecure place," the reality-TV-alum-turned-shoe-designer told the magazine. "When you’re happy with your life and everything’s cool, you’re not going to go and try to put someone else down. So just remember: It’s not about you, it’s about them, and all you have to do is block them and delete the comments."
If you take a peek at her Instagram posts right now, the comments are all along the lines of, "I've loved you since Laguna!" and "Your skin is so pretty!" So either the bullies are taking a rare break for the holidays or she's spent a lot of time deleting them. That sounds like such a disheartening way to spend time.
Cavallari did face down a firestorm of social media criticism in July when she posted a photo of her two sons, Camden and Jaxon, with their father, Jay Cutler, at the beach. Onlookers said the boys looked too skinny and malnourished.
"Yep. I starve my children," she replied in the comments section. "Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha."
In another People interview this month, she said there's a difference between how she responds to comments about herself and comments about her three kids.
"I’ve been dealing with criticism since I was 17," she said. "When it’s me, I can handle it, I can take it. I have thick skin... When it’s about my kids or my husband, I get really defensive. And then I become a little fighter, and I’ve been known to get a little trigger-happy sometimes."
Just remember your own words, KCav: It's not about you.
