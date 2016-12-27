You might think back to your middle school days when you hear Avril Lavigne's name, but her career is still thriving today. She's not only still making music, but she's also set to drop an album next year, which the singer announced over Instagram.
"I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017," Lavigne wrote. "I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs."
If it seems like we haven't heard from her in a while, that's because it's been three years since her last album, according to Entertainment Tonight. She's been taking a break to deal with Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2014, Entertainment Weekly reports.
She's been working to fight Lyme disease and bring awareness to this and other conditions through the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which helps kids with illnesses and disabilities. She donated the money she made from her 2015 single "Fly" to the Special Olympics, according to Billboard.
The Instagram post hinted that her struggle with Lyme disease has made its way into her latest songs.
"I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience and support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme disease over the past two years," Lavigne wrote. "It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally."
"I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017," Lavigne wrote. "I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs."
If it seems like we haven't heard from her in a while, that's because it's been three years since her last album, according to Entertainment Tonight. She's been taking a break to deal with Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2014, Entertainment Weekly reports.
She's been working to fight Lyme disease and bring awareness to this and other conditions through the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which helps kids with illnesses and disabilities. She donated the money she made from her 2015 single "Fly" to the Special Olympics, according to Billboard.
The Instagram post hinted that her struggle with Lyme disease has made its way into her latest songs.
"I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience and support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme disease over the past two years," Lavigne wrote. "It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally."
Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years. It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally. I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation. I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It's going to be an amazing 2017!
Advertisement