It’s tough to imagine how one might handle a terminal disease diagnosis as an adult: Would we shut down completely? Bring family and friends closer? Spend every last cent on a luxurious vacation? Now imagine being delivered that heartbreaking blow as a 6-year-old kid. It’s a horrific scenario, but one that a Dutch child named Tijn has responded to in the most inspiring way.After being diagnosed with brain cancer, Tijn set out to make other kids’ lives better. “He wants to raise money for children in the developing world who might not even make it to 6,” the boy’s father told the Netherlands publication De Telegraaf . To do so, Tijn created a campaign with radio program 3FM Serious Request in which he challenged others to donate one euro for every set of nails he paints. (As a quick bit of background, 3FM Serious Request is an annual six-day, around-the-clock event in which radio DJs team up to raise money for the International Red Cross.) To say the effort has caught on like wildfire would be an understatement.