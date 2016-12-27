The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris wasn't the only celeb to get engaged this Christmas. Country singer and T. Swift squad member Kelsea Ballerini received a proposal from her boyfriend Morgan Evans on Sunday.
The couple has been together for just a little over nine months. But, as Evans wrote on Instagram, "When you know, you know."
They met on March 12, when they co-hosted the Country Music Channel Awards together, as Entertainment Tonight reports.
Ballerini posted a funny of video of them during the ceremony. "On March 12th I met and hosted an awards show with @morganevansmusic..." she wrote.
Then, she shared a photo of them hugging with her ring held out, accompanied by the caption, "This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS."
In another video, she's drinking from a mug that says, "Does this ring make me look engaged?" And it most definitely does.
