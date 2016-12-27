Story from Entertainment News

Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Engaged To Australian Singer Morgan Evans

Suzannah Weiss
The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris wasn't the only celeb to get engaged this Christmas. Country singer and T. Swift squad member Kelsea Ballerini received a proposal from her boyfriend Morgan Evans on Sunday.

The couple has been together for just a little over nine months. But, as Evans wrote on Instagram, "When you know, you know."

They met on March 12, when they co-hosted the Country Music Channel Awards together, as Entertainment Tonight reports.

Ballerini posted a funny of video of them during the ceremony. "On March 12th I met and hosted an awards show with @morganevansmusic..." she wrote.
Then, she shared a photo of them hugging with her ring held out, accompanied by the caption, "This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS."
In another video, she's drinking from a mug that says, "Does this ring make me look engaged?" And it most definitely does.

#💍 #😭😍🙈🍾✨💕

