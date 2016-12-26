Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. 💍🍾❤️ #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas

A photo posted by Jillian Harris (@jillian.harris) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:44pm PST