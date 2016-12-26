Jillian Harris, the Canadian interior designer who charmed us with her sense of humor and realness as the fifth-season Bachelorette, got an engagement ring for Christmas. Justin Pasutto, her boyfriend and the father of her son, Leo, is now her fiancé, she announced via Instagram.
"Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!" she wrote. "OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world."
Pasutto shared the same photo to his Instagram, writing, "Merry Christmas from the Pasuttos! ... at least soon to be."
Harris, who now hosts the HGTV show Love It Or List It, Too, got engaged to her Bachelorette season's winner, Ed Swiderski, in 2009, but they broke up the following year. She and Pasutto started dating soon after — an Instagram post from Valentine's Day of 2013 said they'd been together for nearly four years. Their son was born in March.
As often happens with the Bachelor franchise, Harris may not have found lasting love on the show, but it looks like it worked out for the better.
