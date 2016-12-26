If you grew up watching the Disney Channel, you likely spent many an afternoon watching episodes of the popular series Even Stevens. If so, you'll certainly remember Christy Carlson Romano, who played the delightfully nerdy and independent big sister, Ren. Big sister to whom? None other than Shia LaBeouf, of course! From 1999 to 2003, the pair won our hearts by portraying two awkward, endearing teenagers on TV.
Romano, like us, has grown up and is no longer playing an over-involved teen vying to be class president. Instead, as she announced on her Facebook page on Christmas Eve, she is now a first-time mother to newborn daughter Isabella. Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, welcomed Isabella into the world on December 24, just before 4 p.m.
If you find yourself flipping through the channels and watching a few reruns of Even Stevens over the holidays, don't hesitate to let yourself enjoy your favorite early 2000s TV show. And maybe reach out to real-life Ren and wish her and her family congratulations on the happy and healthy baby while you're at it.
