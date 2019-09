If you grew up watching the Disney Channel, you likely spent many an afternoon watching episodes of the popular series Even Stevens . If so, you'll certainly remember Christy Carlson Romano, who played the delightfully nerdy and independent big sister, Ren. Big sister to whom? None other than Shia LaBeouf , of course! From 1999 to 2003, the pair won our hearts by portraying two awkward, endearing teenagers on TV.Romano, like us, has grown up and is no longer playing an over-involved teen vying to be class president. Instead, as she announced on her Facebook page on Christmas Eve, she is now a first-time mother to newborn daughter Isabella. Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, welcomed Isabella into the world on December 24, just before 4 p.m.If you find yourself flipping through the channels and watching a few reruns of Even Stevens over the holidays, don't hesitate to let yourself enjoy your favorite early 2000s TV show. And maybe reach out to real-life Ren and wish her and her family congratulations on the happy and healthy baby while you're at it.