A Twitter account belonging to the Sony Music Group was hacked early Monday morning and falsely reported that Britney Spears had died. One of the most horrible things about the tweet was, considering the year we've had, anyone who saw it could have easily have believed it — despite the wonky wording. This was, after all, merely hours after the death of George Michael had been confirmed."RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney (1981-2016)," read the first tweet posted at 8 a.m. by @SonyMusicGroup, as captured in screenshots by Billboard . The crying emoji that accompanied it seemed just a little informal for that kind of announcement. Maybe the skeleton holiday-weekend crew wasn't ready to sound official so early in the morning, one could reason. That was followed by the more suspicious: "Britney Spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon. #RIPBritney"