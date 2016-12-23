30 Brilliant Street Style Moments From 2016

What were your standout fashion purchases from 2016? Was it something from the Kenzo x H&M collection? Or maybe that Mango coat that everyone on Instagram seemed to be wearing? Was it a pair of Gucci loafers? Or maybe those Ganni fruit T-shirts struck a chord with you. Perhaps a pair of velvet platform heels from Topshop or the J.W.Anderson Pierce handbag that we ogled on the arms of seemingly every editor at Fashion Month?
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best street style we've coveted over the past year, from London and Paris to Seoul. And, of course, you'll be able to spot all of 2016's biggest trend pieces, styled to perfection on our favorite street style regulars.
