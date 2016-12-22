The Best Street Style From 2016

What were your standout fashion items from 2016? Was it something from the Kenzo x H&M collection? Or maybe that Mango coat that everyone on Instagram seemed to be wearing? Was it a pair of Gucci loafers or the ubiquitous Ganni fruit T-shirts? Perhaps a pair of velvet platform heels from Topshop or the J.W.Anderson Pierce handbag that we ogled on the arms of every editor at fashion weeks?
Ahead we've rounded up some of the best street style we've coveted over the past year, from London and Paris to Seoul Fashion Week. And of course you'll be able to spot all of 2016's biggest trend pieces, styled to perfection on our favourite sartorial stars.
