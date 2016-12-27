This Is The Best New Year's Resolution For You Based On Your Sign

If you thought you were going to get a break from the chaos in 2017, think again, stargazers. The coming year "looks to be a year of unexpected and unprecedented events," astrologer Chani Nicholas told Refinery29. "It is a year that asks us to respond in wildly creative ways to the situations that challenge us the most."
Nicholas, who's actually made an online course on preparing for next year's astrological events, added that it remains uncertain how exactly 2017 will challenge us, but challenge us it will: "This year's astrology could either feed the flames of intolerance or feed the creative strategies towards overcoming it. Or both."
Okay, before reading any further, take a deep breath. Instead of going off the grid until 2018, we believe your New Year's resolution is a great way to help you prepare for the year to come. What exactly that means for you depends on your astrological sign.
Let's be clear: Resolutions aren’t about forcing yourself into a role that you wouldn’t feel comfortable playing normally — they might be difficult, but they’re more about finding your best self than changing who you are. With that in mind, we took into consideration the personality traits that are already associated with each sign.
In addition to speaking with Nicholas, we also consulted with our very own Astrotwins' 2017 predictions. Ahead, we offer you some insight into how each sign might want to prepare for the new year.
